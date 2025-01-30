Thailand expects high-speed rail link to China to operate from 2030

More than a third of construction has been completed in the segment connecting the capital Bangkok to the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, about 220km away and the whole line to Nong Khai at the border with Laos would be ready by 2030, said a Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

A US$6 billion (S$8 billion), 1000km rail line from the Laotian capital Vientiane to the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming began service in 2021, a venture 70 per cent owned by Beijing.

That line will connect with Thailand’s Nong Khai via Vientiane, about 25km away.