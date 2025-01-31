Nationwide campaign on Feb 3 to highlight hazards of burning activities

Citing data from the Pollution Control Department (PCD), committee adviser Jirayu Huangsap explained that the air quality in 48 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central reached unsafe levels as of 7am on Friday, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Trat had the highest PM2.5 level at 71.8 micrograms per cubic metre, well above the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg, he explained, adding that air pollution is expected to persist until February 5.

As many as 529 hotspots were found in Thailand and more than 1,000 hotspots were found in nearby countries, he added.