Pita ready to step in as PM if Srettha is removed by court order

He thanked the public for supporting the Move Forward Party, which has risen to number one in opinion polls, but acknowledged that more hard work was needed.
At the National Stadium, Pita Limjaroenrat, a party-list MP and chief adviser to the leader of the Move Forward Party, gave an interview while taking part in the Bangkok Pride Parade on Saturday.
The Constitutional Court has accepted a petition by 40 senators seeking Srettha’s removal as PM for violation of ethics in a Cabinet appointment.
Speaking of contingency plans in case Srettha was removed from office, Pita said, "Our plan is to work to our fullest capacity. If there is a political accident, we have our principles and ways of thinking. If Parliament is dissolved, we are ready for an election at any time. It will proceed according to proper procedures. We do not seek to seize power or compete for authority."
"If the law permits, I must be a candidate for prime minister as appointed by Chaitawat Tulathon, the leader of the Move Forward Party," he added.
Regarding the popularity poll conducted by the King Prajadhipok's Institute, which showed Move Forward and Pita leading in first place, Pita expressed his gratitude to the public for their continued support. He said that he would use this support as motivation to keep improving his work.
"Every poll has its limitations, and this particular poll only had 1,600 samples. Therefore, it serves as encouragement and a driving force for our work. I do not see it as a reason for self-conceit or complacency. I do not feel that since we are almost 50% ahead, we can relax. We need to work harder every day. This support from the public is motivation for the Move Forward Party to continue working diligently, no matter what happens," Pita said.
Pita said that this was one of many signals, and there were still many other signals to watch closely. Given the country's situation, whether it is economic, social, or political, things are not looking very good.