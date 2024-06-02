Pita ready to step in as PM if Srettha is removed by court order

Regarding the popularity poll conducted by the King Prajadhipok's Institute, which showed Move Forward and Pita leading in first place, Pita expressed his gratitude to the public for their continued support. He said that he would use this support as motivation to keep improving his work.

"Every poll has its limitations, and this particular poll only had 1,600 samples. Therefore, it serves as encouragement and a driving force for our work. I do not see it as a reason for self-conceit or complacency. I do not feel that since we are almost 50% ahead, we can relax. We need to work harder every day. This support from the public is motivation for the Move Forward Party to continue working diligently, no matter what happens," Pita said.

Pita said that this was one of many signals, and there were still many other signals to watch closely. Given the country's situation, whether it is economic, social, or political, things are not looking very good.