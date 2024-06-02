Thaksin ready to fight lese majeste case in court, says Paetongtarn

She denied any deal-making related to this case or any other case.

She was speaking at the National Stadium during her participation in the Bangkok Pride Parade on Saturday. When asked about the lese majeste case against former PM Thaksin, she said: "In fact, my father is not very worried about this matter because the case arose during the coup d'état against the government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The attorney-general at that time was appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order. Going to court is good because it provides an opportunity to present the facts."