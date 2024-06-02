Thaksin ready to fight lese majeste case in court, says Paetongtarn

She denied any deal-making related to this case or any other case.
She was speaking at the National Stadium during her participation in the Bangkok Pride Parade on Saturday. When asked about the lese majeste case against former PM Thaksin, she said: "In fact, my father is not very worried about this matter because the case arose during the coup d'état against the government of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The attorney-general at that time was appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order. Going to court is good because it provides an opportunity to present the facts."
When asked for her reaction to the lese majeste charge against her father, she said: "Honestly, we don't want any more cases, but we will deal with it. The legal team is working on this matter to the fullest extent."
Addressing rumours that Thaksin was facing the lese majeste charge because he did not follow a deal, Paetongtarn said, "There are no deals. There is no deal related to this case. There are absolutely no deals at all."
Regarding the morale of the Pheu Thai Party, she said, "Everyone is concerned about my father, but I am confident that Thaksin is not worried about lese majeste. Personally, I believe there has been a distortion of the truth since the beginning of the prosecution. I am confident that there is no way this case will stand in court."
"This case was filed right after the recent coup. And the attorney-general was appointed by the NCPO, so it's a fact worth considering," she said.