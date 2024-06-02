Most Thais happy with govt’s performance after 6 months, survey finds

The National Statistical Office of Thailand (NSOT) has found in a recent opinion survey that most Thais are happy with the performance of the government after it has been running the country for six months, the government spokesman said.

In a joint press conference held with NSOT director general Dr Piyanuch Wuttisorn, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the survey by the NSOT found that up to 44.3% of the respondents were very happy with the performance of the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after six months in office.

Chai quoted Srettha as thanking the people for monitoring the work of his government and said he promised to improve the performance of his administration based on input from the opinion survey.