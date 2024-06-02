Most Thais happy with govt’s performance after 6 months, survey finds

The National Statistical Office of Thailand (NSOT) has found in a recent opinion survey that most Thais are happy with the performance of the government after it has been running the country for six months, the government spokesman said.
In a joint press conference held with NSOT director general Dr Piyanuch Wuttisorn, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the survey by the NSOT found that up to 44.3% of the respondents were very happy with the performance of the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin after six months in office.
Chai quoted Srettha as thanking the people for monitoring the work of his government and said he promised to improve the performance of his administration based on input from the opinion survey.
Piyanuch said the survey was carried out among 6,970 people nationwide from April 22 to May 15. It was held to mark the six months in office of the government. The respondents were at least 16 years old, she added.
Piyanuch said 83.9% of the respondents said they were monitoring the work of the government, mostly from the news on TV.
Asked to rate their satisfaction in the government’s performance in three levels – highest, middle and lowest – 44.3% picked the highest choice, followed by 39.6% middle and 14.1% lowest.
Asked to cite the government’s policies or projects they were happy with the most, 68.4% cited the universal health care programme, followed by debt moratorium for farmers (38.9%) and tourism stimulus measures (33.1%). Each respondent could give more than one answer.
Asked to rate their confidence in the government’s ability to solve major issues in three levels – highest, middle and lowest – 41.9% picked the highest choice and 39.6 the middle choice, with no one choosing the lowest.
When asked which issues they wanted the government to tackle urgently, 75.3% cited the rising prices of consumer goods and 46.6% said they wanted lower power bills. Each respondent could give more than one answer.