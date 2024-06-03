EC chief rejects claim of 149 candidates ‘chosen’ to win Senate race





When asked to respond to Somchai’s allegation, Ittiporn said he has not received any reports on the allegation but will have the EC Office look into it.

The EC Office announced last week that 46,206 candidates have been found qualified to join the senatorial race.

The law requires the election to be held at three levels – district, provincial and national. Voting at the district level will be held on June 9, at the provincial level on June 16 and at the national level on June 26. Results are due to be announced on July 2.

Ittiporn said all preparations have been made for the district-level voting.

