Srettha’s performance rating low but rising in May: Suan Dusit Poll

The prime minister and his government scored less than 5 out of 10 in the latest monthly public survey of their performance by Suan Dusit Poll.

Respondents to May’s survey gave Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin 4.89 out of 10, up from 4.76 the previous month. The opposition scored 5.2, up from 5.06.

Conducted from May 23 to 31, the survey asked 2,352 respondents nationwide to rate 25 political indices with a score of zero to 10.

The average score across all indices in May was 4.72, up from 4.63 in April.