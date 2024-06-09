Thaksin to meet prosecutors on June 18, confident of getting bail

Thaksin described the case as a “poison fruit from a poison tree”, referring to the 2014 coup.

He alleged that investigators of the case were intimidated by the commanders to make the case strong against him.

“The case should have not been a case at all,” Thaksin added.

When asked whether he had cut any deal with anyone regarding the case against him, Thaksin replied: “Nothing. But if there is anyone to meddle with it, it must be someone in the forests”.

Thaksin was seen as referring to General Prawit Wongsuwan, a key player in the 2014 coup. Prawit, who is Palang Pracharath Party leader, also chairs the foundation for protection of forests straddling five provinces.

Thaksin also denied attempting to flee the country as speculated by some of his critics.

Thaksin was speaking to reporters while he was chairing a reception party for the ordainment of a son of Thanyaburi Municipality mayor Krissada Linavarat, which was held at the municipality’s public ground in Tambon Lam Phak Good,Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

His youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra who is the Pheu Thai Party leader, also accompanied him. The host of the reception held a 2,000-table banquet for the guests of the ordainment rite.

Thaksin received a hero’s welcome from those attending the reception and many shouted “We love Thaksin” and several asked to take photos with him.

Thaksin said he and his daughter were invited to the ceremony because the ordained person was a younger brother of a Pheu Thai MP.