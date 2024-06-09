Thaksin to meet prosecutors on June 18, confident of getting bail

Thaksin, who has been paroled for his commuted one-year imprisonment, expressed confidence he would be released on bail by the court, saying the case was one of political persecution against him by the 2014 coup architects.
Thaksin had missed his appointment on May 29 at the Office of the Attorney-General to hear the decision of the attorney-general in the case against him, as he was infected with Covid-19. The attorney-general agreed to postpone his arraignment to June 18.
In 2015, Thaksin gave an interview to a South Korea media, allegedly claiming the privy councillors had supported the 2014 coup by then Army chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha to oust the government of his sister Yingluck Shinawatra.
“Now, I have recovered. This time, my condition was not as serious as when I got Covid the first time,” Thaksin said on Saturday.
“I had my lawyer inform the OAG that I could not be present on that day because I feared I would spread the virus. I’ll definitely be there to hear the indictment order on June 18 as I won’t have any reason [to ask for another postponement].”
Thaksin said the hearing of the attorney-general’s order has been postponed twice because the first postponement was made by the attorney-general after his lawyer appealed for fairness in the case and the second delay was caused by his Covid infection.
Asked whether he was worried whether he would not be released on bail, Thaksin replied: “The case is nothing. It almost has no [legal] ground.”
Thaksin described the case as a “poison fruit from a poison tree”, referring to the 2014 coup.
He alleged that investigators of the case were intimidated by the commanders to make the case strong against him.
“The case should have not been a case at all,” Thaksin added.
When asked whether he had cut any deal with anyone regarding the case against him, Thaksin replied: “Nothing. But if there is anyone to meddle with it, it must be someone in the forests”.
Thaksin was seen as referring to General Prawit Wongsuwan, a key player in the 2014 coup. Prawit, who is Palang Pracharath Party leader, also chairs the foundation for protection of forests straddling five provinces.
Thaksin also denied attempting to flee the country as speculated by some of his critics.
Thaksin was speaking to reporters while he was chairing a reception party for the ordainment of a son of Thanyaburi Municipality mayor Krissada Linavarat, which was held at the municipality’s public ground in Tambon Lam Phak Good,Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.
His youngest daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra who is the Pheu Thai Party leader, also accompanied him. The host of the reception held a 2,000-table banquet for the guests of the ordainment rite.
Thaksin received a hero’s welcome from those attending the reception and many shouted “We love Thaksin” and several asked to take photos with him.
Thaksin said he and his daughter were invited to the ceremony because the ordained person was a younger brother of a Pheu Thai MP.