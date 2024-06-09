Fugitive Vatana still in Cambodia, son’s aide insists

Fugitive Vatana Asavahame is still living in Cambodia and has not yet returned to Thailand, an aide of one his sons insisted on Sunday.

The aide of Chonsawat Asavahame, who did not want to be named, was referring to a video clip of Vatana blessing a local politician of Samut Prakan province on Saturday.

The clip showed a group of Thai politicians visiting Vatana at a large house and attending a party thrown for them.

Vatana was seen in the clip telling Samut Prakan voters to vote for Sunthorn Pansaengthong, former deputy agriculture minister of the Pak Nam group, in the upcoming Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organisation election.