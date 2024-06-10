Move Forward eyes three leaders for next incarnation

Despite claiming a strong defence in its dissolution case, the Move Forward Party is eying three candidates – two MPs and an academic – to lead a new party if it is dissolved by the Constitutional Court.

According to party sources, Move Forward’s core members are now pondering who should lead the party’s next incarnation if it is dissolved following a complaint by the Election Commission (EC) that it sought to topple constitutional monarchy.

The three candidates are two party-list MPs – Sirikanya Tansakun and Chaiwat Sathawornwichit – and a lecturer from the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) in Japan, Veerayooth Kanchoochat.

Move Forward is fighting for its survival after the EC accused it of violating the political party act with its push to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.