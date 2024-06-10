Thaksin’s lawyers submit new petition to OAG over lese majesty case

Lawyers for Thaksin Shinawatra have submitted a fresh petition protesting the Office of the Attorney General (OAG)’s decision to charge the paroled former prime minister with lese majesty.

OAG sources said the new petition argues that police investigators in charge of the case took orders from the National Council for Peace and Order junta that came to power following the 2014 coup.

Thaksin is due to be formally indicted on June 18 on charges of breaching Article 112 of the criminal code and computer crime stemming from a May 2015 interview he gave in Seoul to a South Korean newspaper. He allegedly said certain privy councillors were behind the coup against his sister Yingluck’s government in 2014.