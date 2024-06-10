Srettha submits written defence in Pichit appointment case

In 2008, Pichai and two of his colleagues were sentenced to six months in prison over an attempt to bribe Supreme Court judges with 2 million baht hidden in a bag of snacks. He was representing former PM Thaksin Shinawatra in the Ratchadapisek land deal.

“Don’t ask me if I’m concerned or not, because I’m always concerned,” Srettha said in response to reporters. He added that he would not disclose his defence strategy because he had to respect the Constitutional Court’s judges.

When asked to comment on whether the several important cases in court could possibly spark political turmoil, Srettha said there was just one case concerning the government, while others were unrelated.

He was referring to the party dissolution case against Move Forward and the lese majeste case against Thaksin.

When asked if June would be fraught with dangers, Srettha said: “Nothing is certain as these issues are political in nature.”

