Which political faction will secure control of the Senate?

When the district-level results for the selection of 200 Senate members were announced on June 9, it came as little surprise to see that the list of those who made it through the first round featured many notable figures in politics, including representatives from powerful families and individuals closely affiliated with various political factions. This despite the Senate system and Senate elections being designed to be independent of political parties.

The selection of new senators is being closely monitored. The key question is which political side will ultimately secure control of the upper house. Analysts predict that the selection process will likely result in three main groups. The first group, potentially making up 60-70% of the upper house, consists of representatives from powerful families or those with close ties to politicians. The second group comprises business magnates, while the third includes activists, who may constitute only 30-40% of the remaining seats.

This aligns with signals from various political factions, especially those from powerful families. Each faction is strategically positioning its network by sending candidates to vote, paving the way for future influence in the upper house.