Charter court seeks witness lists in case against Srettha by June 17

Nine judges conducted the first hearing in the case against Srettha on Wednesday and scheduled the next hearing for June 18.

In the petition, the 40 senators accused Srettha of violating the charter and ethical standards by appointing Pichit – “an unqualified person” – to the post of PM’s Office minister in the Cabinet reshuffle in late April.

The senators alleged that Srettha had violated Article 160 (4) and (5) by appointing Pichit who was jailed for six months in 2008 on bribery allegations.