The four factions vying in Thailand’s Senate race

All eyes in Thailand are on the provincial-level vote in the ongoing Senate election this Sunday (June 16). The historic election will select a new 200-member Senate to replace the 250 senators appointed by the junta after the 2014 military coup, whose term ended on May 10.

This time, candidates will vote among themselves at three levels – district, provincial, and national. The national-level election is due on June 26, with the results expected a week later.

Last Sunday’s district-level vote saw 23,645 candidates from a field of 45,753 advance to the next round, the Election Commission (EC) said on Monday.

According to analysts, the candidates can be loosely categorised into four groups.

The Nation here offers an overview of each group to give you an idea of what Thailand’s new Senate will look like.

