Thaksin ‘may cite illness again to delay indictment in lese majeste case’

Warong posted on his Facebook wall on Sunday that he had learned from a well-informed source about Thaksin being admitted to a hospital on Saturday night.

He speculated that the hospitalisation would be used as an excuse for Thaksin not to report himself to public prosecutors on Tuesday when he is expected to be taken to the Criminal Court to face arraignment in the lese majeste case.

The Office of the Attorney-General had ordered Thaksin be charged in court on Tuesday over remarks he allegedly made in his interview to a South Korean newspaper in Seoul in 2015.

“I got information from a well-informed source that Thaksin was admitted to a hospital last night,” Warong said.