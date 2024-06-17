Defence Ministry eyes 200 billion baht budget for 2025

The Defence Ministry is eyeing a budget of 200.92 billion baht in fiscal 2025 and is set to seek another 4.89 billion baht off budget.

During the first hearing of the fiscal 2025 budget bill, scheduled to be held in a three-day extraordinary parliamentary session from Wednesday, the three arms of the Thai military will likely ask for huge allocations for the procurement of arms.

The three arms of the military are also seeking funds for “secret operations”, namely 290.05 million baht for the Royal Thai Army, 30 million baht for the Royal Thai Air Force and 62.6 million baht the Royal Thai Navy.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Armed Forces and Defence Permanent Secretariat are seeking 54 million baht and 32.3 million baht, respectively, for confidential operations.