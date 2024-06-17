Deputy PM Phumtham to represent Srettha at 2025 budget deliberations

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will represent the prime minister in his capacity as deputy PM at the first reading of the 2025 budget bill on Wednesday, the coalition whip said on Monday.
Wisut Chainarun, the chief government whip, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin taking time off because he has Covid-19 will not affect the deliberations. The first reading of the budget bill is scheduled to start on Wednesday and wrap up on Friday.
Wisut said both the Cabinet and government whips were prepared for the debate and Phumtham can defend the bill on Srettha’s behalf.
He said the Budget Bureau, ministries and government agencies requesting funds have provided details of their prospective spending, so relevant ministers can defend the spending in Parliament.
When told that the main opposition Move Forward Party plans to attack the digital wallet scheme, Wisut said the Cabinet has explained the scheme several times, so the government will have no trouble defending it during the debate.
He said that the local economy will be revived once the 10,000-baht wallet is made available to all those who are eligible.
Wisut also downplayed the opposition’s ridiculing of the government’s “Ignite Thailand” stimulus, saying it was normal for the opposition to attack government projects, but it will heed suggestions to improve the project.
The opposition has dubbed it “Ignore Thailand”.