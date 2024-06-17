Deputy PM Phumtham to represent Srettha at 2025 budget deliberations

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will represent the prime minister in his capacity as deputy PM at the first reading of the 2025 budget bill on Wednesday, the coalition whip said on Monday.

Wisut Chainarun, the chief government whip, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin taking time off because he has Covid-19 will not affect the deliberations. The first reading of the budget bill is scheduled to start on Wednesday and wrap up on Friday.

Wisut said both the Cabinet and government whips were prepared for the debate and Phumtham can defend the bill on Srettha’s behalf.

He said the Budget Bureau, ministries and government agencies requesting funds have provided details of their prospective spending, so relevant ministers can defend the spending in Parliament.