Thaksin released on bail in lese majeste case

The Criminal Court on Tuesday granted bail to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra after he pleaded innocent to a charge of defaming King Rama IX in 2015.

Thaksin, 74, was granted bail release on a bond of 500,000 baht and ordered not to leave the country without permission from the court.

In granting bail, the court reasoned that Thaksin was elderly and lived permanently with his family, with no indications he would flee or interfere with the case. Public prosecutors did not oppose bail release.

Asked by the court to enter his plea at 10.30am on Tuesday, Thaksin pleaded innocent to the charges of lese majeste and computer crime.

The charges stem from an interview he gave to Chosun Media in Seoul on May 20, 2015. The lawsuit alleges that his accomplices uploaded the interview to YouTube and Facebook on May 21 and 22.