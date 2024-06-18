Charter court gives MFP 7 days to submit deposition transcripts

The nine Constitutional Court judges on Tuesday demanded that Move Forward Party submit deposition transcripts to the court within seven days in the dissolution case filed by the Election Commission (EC).

The court has scheduled the next hearing on July 3 and has asked the EC and Move Forward to review each other’s list of evidence and witnesses on July 9.

The court demanded the deposition transcripts from Move Forward after asking the EC on June 12 to submit its list of evidence and witnesses by Monday (June 17).

The EC submitted its list of evidence and witnesses last Friday and again on Monday.