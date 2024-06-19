Srettha defends Thailand’s deficit budget for fiscal 2025

Srettha said his government planned a deficit budget to implement policies that will stimulate the economy, but the spending will be carried out within the framework of the government’s fiscal discipline.

The stimulus measures will put cash in people’s pockets and financial liquidity in the financial sector, resulting in sustainable economic development, Srettha said.

One such measure, he said, was handing out 10,000 baht in the form of a digital wallet to 50 million Thais late this year, he said. This handout will create an economic storm rising from the grassroots level and resulting in higher spending, increased manufacturing and higher employment, he said.

Srettha added that the government will get this money back in the form of taxes, which it will spend on boosting the country’s competitiveness.

The premier explained that a deficit budget that stimulates the economy is necessary because of a high household debt ratio, currently at 91.3% to the GDP, and the issue of non-banking loans. Worse yet, he said, most of the country’s 3.2 million or so SMEs still failed to access bank loans.

“A deficit budget is crucial and necessary to revive the economy so there is significant growth. A lot of money will flow from the state to the private sector, resulting in spending on goods and services, as well as continued circulation in the economic system,” the PM explained.

