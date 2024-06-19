‘Junta senators’ pose for one last group photo before saying goodbye

The 250 junta-appointed senators, dubbed “provisional Senate members”, gathered to pose for a last group photo on Wednesday before they are replaced by 200 elected senators next month.
The men wearing black suits and women in yellow dresses stood in three rows, with a fourth row sitting in front, to take a photograph in the Pla Anon grounds in the riverside Parliament complex.
The ambience was friendly, with senators greeting each other with smiles before taking their spots for the photo.
The 250 senators had taken office in May 2019, and their tenure officially ended on May 10 this year. However, they continue holding their posts in a caretaker capacity until the Election Commission (EC) announces the 200 winners on July 2.
The outgoing Senate was the 12th senatorial chamber for Thailand and the first under the provisions of the 2017 Constitution after the 2014 coup.
This Senate was dubbed provisional because the 250 senators were empowered by a provisional clause in the charter to elect a prime minister.
These provisional clauses were seen as a means to help coup leader General Prayut Chan-o-cha retain his power in an elected government after the coup.
Though some of the 250 senators had won their seats through votes among themselves, the candidates had been handpicked by the junta-led National Council for Peace and Order. Hence, this Senate was seen by many as a means to help the junta retain its power after the 2019 election.
The chamber has been much loved and much hated by either side of the divide. Its masterstroke in the eyes of many was helping Prayut become a prime minister after the 2019 election even though his Palang Pracharath Party had been beaten badly by the Pheu Thai Party.
Another masterstroke from this Senate was blocking then-Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat from becoming PM even though Move Forward scored a shock win in the 2023 election.
As a swansong, 40 of the outgoing senators called on the Constitutional Court to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office for appointing an ineligible person as minister. The case awaits court review.
Some of the senators also came out to allege collusion in the ongoing senatorial election, so if the results are delayed, they can remain in caretaker capacity indefinitely.
The group photo event was organised by outgoing Senate Speaker Pornpetch Wichitcholchai and his two deputies, Singsuek Singprai and Supachai Somcharoen.
After the photo was taken, Senator Kittisak Ratanawaraha stopped to speak to the press, saying he was glad his work was done and that he was ready to hand the baton over to new senators.
He said that he hoped people would judge the outgoing Senate’s performance fairly, adding that he plans to visit India and be ordained as a Buddhist monk for a short time after leaving office. He also said he hoped the new senators would devote themselves to the country and the monarchy.