‘Junta senators’ pose for one last group photo before saying goodbye

The 250 junta-appointed senators, dubbed “provisional Senate members”, gathered to pose for a last group photo on Wednesday before they are replaced by 200 elected senators next month.

The men wearing black suits and women in yellow dresses stood in three rows, with a fourth row sitting in front, to take a photograph in the Pla Anon grounds in the riverside Parliament complex.

The ambience was friendly, with senators greeting each other with smiles before taking their spots for the photo.

The 250 senators had taken office in May 2019, and their tenure officially ended on May 10 this year. However, they continue holding their posts in a caretaker capacity until the Election Commission (EC) announces the 200 winners on July 2.