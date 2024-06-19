Senate poll: Clans rule upcountry, democracy in Bangkok

The Progressive Movement's effort to secure the necessary one-third of Senate seats to amend the junta-drafted 2017 Constitution appears increasingly unlikely as the election reaches its final stage.

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit launched the campaign in April to secure 70 “People’s Senators” in the 200-member upper house.

The first district-level election round brought disappointment for the Progressive Movement as the number of applicants was far lower than expected, with fewer than 50,000 people. In Bangkok, the stronghold of Progressive Movement’s parliamentary ally Move Forward, only 2,439 registered.

Buri Ram topped the list with 2,674 applicants, followed by Bangkok, Chiang Mai (1,902), and Si Sa Ket (1,785).