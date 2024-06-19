Senate poll: Clans rule upcountry, democracy in Bangkok

The Progressive Movement's effort to secure the necessary one-third of Senate seats to amend the junta-drafted 2017 Constitution appears increasingly unlikely as the election reaches its final stage.
Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit launched the campaign in April to secure 70 “People’s Senators” in the 200-member upper house.
The first district-level election round brought disappointment for the Progressive Movement as the number of applicants was far lower than expected, with fewer than 50,000 people. In Bangkok, the stronghold of Progressive Movement’s parliamentary ally Move Forward, only 2,439 registered.
Buri Ram topped the list with 2,674 applicants, followed by Bangkok, Chiang Mai (1,902), and Si Sa Ket (1,785).
The 23,645 district-level candidates then voted among themselves at the provincial level to select 3,000 candidates for the national-level poll.
These 3,000 senatorial candidates will elect 200 senators and 100 reserves in a national vote scheduled for next Wednesday (June 26).
Bangkok stronghold
Move Forward supporters had something to cheer about, though, when the list of Bangkok senatorial candidates showed prominent pro-democracy figures had advanced to the national level. At least 18 out of 40 candidates from the capital are candidates in the final vote, including former National Human Rights Commissioner Angkhana Neelapaijit.
Beyond the capital, however, the People's Senators campaign appears to have gained little leverage.
Different picture upcountry
Reviewing the list of senatorial candidates from 76 provinces across the Northeast, North, Central, East, and South, it becomes apparent that about 80% are not well-known and are neither former MPs nor local politicians.
However, the list also includes some notable political names.
Among these are former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat, from Chiang Mai; ex-deputy PM Niwatthamrong Boonsongpaisan, from Samut Songkhram; and Srimuang Charoensiri (Maha Sarakham), a former two-time senator and close associate of ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
These three individuals have past connections with the ruling Pheu Thai Party and are no strangers to Thaksin’s Baan Chan Song La residence. Thaksin is widely considered to be the de facto leader of Pheu Thai.
Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai’s coalition partner, can also count several allies among upcountry candidates.
These include Veerasak Vichitsangsri, a former governor of Samut Sakhon and Ang Thong. Veerasak has strong ties with Bhumjaithai’s Somsak Prisanananthakul, a former MP and father of two current Bhumjaithai MPs.
Candidate Mongkol Surasatja, a former Department of Local Administration chief, is close to Bumjaithai patriarch Newin Chidchob.
And Niwet Phancharoenworakul, a former senator from Ayutthaya, is the brother of key Bhumjaithai figure Somsong Phancharoenworakul.
Independents on the list include Premsak Piayura, a former Khon Kaen MP who was sentenced to jail for stripping a reporter for covering his alleged marriage to a 17-year-old in 2019, and former Khon Kaen senator Asadang Saengkan.
The overall picture for the national Senate election reflects a divided political landscape, with the pro-democracy faction securing the capital while powerful local families dominate the rural areas.