Star MPs being made in heat of budget battle

Political analysts say the Move Forward Party’s tactic of delivering vibrant, eye-catching debates in Parliament is now being emulated by other parties, including the ruling Pheu Thai.

Opposition Move Forward MPs use budget or no-confidence debates as a stage to capture attention through colourful rhetoric that pushes the party’s or speaker’s agenda. These lawmakers then grab the spotlight in media interviews after the debates, drawing a large viewership and taking on star status, analysts said.

This tactic has been so successful in creating “orange generals”, as high-profile Move Forward MPs are known, that the ruling Pheu Thai Party is keen to follow suit, analysts say.

Under the leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, former PM Thaksin’s daughter, Pheu Thai has launched the PTP Academy, an institute dedicated to training its MPs in all aspects of professional politics.

The academy offers Pheu Thai lawmakers various platforms to hone their agendas and policies, sharpening their performance for the public stage. It also works closely with MPs to prepare party strategy before important debates in the Parliament.

For the ongoing debate on the 2025 budget, Pheu Thai has deployed over 20 MPs to explain each aspect of the bill, as well as counter questions posed by the opposition.

Chiang Rai MP Wisaradee Techateerawat has been tasked with defending the PM’s Office budget while Maha Sarakham’s MP Rat Klangsaeng is responsible for the defence budget, and party-list MP Thanathorn Lohsoontorn will take on the Finance Ministry budget.