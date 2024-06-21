No plans to oust Palang Pracharath from the government: Srettha

Regarding the progress on the coalition dinner hosted by the Palang Pracharath Party, he said that Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Captain Thammanat Prompao, who is also secretary-general of Palang Pracharath, would arrange the event. He expressed his readiness to attend the dinner, noting that his schedule was not very tight, with no foreign trips planned.

He indicated that he would have more time available after the mobile Cabinet meeting on July 1-2.

Reacting to the opposition's intention to vote down the 2025 budget bill, he said “Political matters are political matters, and in the parliamentary arena all parties should present their criticisms and suggestions”.

Regarding the potential rejection of the budget bill, he emphasised that the primary concern of politicians should be the benefit of the people. He noted that the government has 314 votes and remains united, indicating no issues on this front.