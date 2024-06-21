No plans to oust Palang Pracharath from the government: Srettha

Speaking to reporters at Parliament on Friday (June 21), he clarified that he had never mentioned any changes and that these rumours did not originate from him while affirming that communication within the coalition remained cordial.
Srettha added that if the coalition government lasted for the full four years, it would be unrealistic to expect no changes in the Cabinet. He suggested that it was premature to speculate on such matters and that there were more pressing issues at hand that needed to be addressed.
When asked if the rumours were intended to create turmoil or instability within the coalition, Srettha replied that he did not know the source of the rumours. He said as the authority who would sign off on any adjustments in the government, he currently saw no need for changes.
"This statement is to reassure the public that we prioritise addressing the issues facing our citizens," he said.
Regarding the progress on the coalition dinner hosted by the Palang Pracharath Party, he said that Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Captain Thammanat Prompao, who is also secretary-general of Palang Pracharath, would arrange the event. He expressed his readiness to attend the dinner, noting that his schedule was not very tight, with no foreign trips planned.
He indicated that he would have more time available after the mobile Cabinet meeting on July 1-2.
Reacting to the opposition's intention to vote down the 2025 budget bill, he said “Political matters are political matters, and in the parliamentary arena all parties should present their criticisms and suggestions”.
Regarding the potential rejection of the budget bill, he emphasised that the primary concern of politicians should be the benefit of the people. He noted that the government has 314 votes and remains united, indicating no issues on this front.