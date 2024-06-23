EC suspects foul play ahead of national level of Senate election

The Election Commission has detected at least four methods of foul play ahead of the national level of the senatorial election on Wednesday, including demands for money or positions in exchange for votes, a well-informed source from the EC Office said on Sunday.

The source said the four types of alleged fraud were mostly detected in northern provinces and the EC has instructed its provincial inspectors to investigate.

The provincial level of the senatorial election was held on June 16 and the winners will cast votes in two rounds to elect 200 senators at the national level at the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi on Wednesday.