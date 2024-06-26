EC chief confident selection of 200 senators would conclude by 5pm today

On Tuesday (June 25), some groups had circulated polls on the likely winners from each group. Ittiporn warned that the law prohibits polls from being conducted, although other forms of commentary are allowed.

Regarding the report that 300 candidates had formed a seminar group, Ittiporn explained that it was an open meeting to share opinions and facts. The law does not prohibit such meetings, he said. The EC's regulations on self-introduction have been relaxed by the court to allow candidates to introduce themselves as much as possible. Any openly conducted activity is presumed to be honest initially. However, the EC always sends staff to monitor the situation to ensure compliance with the law, he said, adding, it was important to determine if any lobbying involved offering benefits. If it involves presenting oneself as a qualified candidate, it is considered normal for the application process, he said.

When asked about reports of lobbying involving payments ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of baht, the EC chief said that the media and the EC have been following this issue closely from the beginning. Suspicious activities are being monitored, and whenever there is sufficient evidence, action will be taken. The EC is obligated to act whenever evidence is found. Group activities do not necessarily mean a smooth process, Ittiporn said. Some reports have been made, but it is up to the EC's investigative department to determine whether the evidence warrants prompt action by the EC, he said.