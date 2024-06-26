Review qualifications of winning Senate candidates first: Somchai

Caretaker Senator Somchai Swangkarn urged the Election Commission (EC) to closely review the qualifications of the senatorial election winners before endorsing them, saying many may be unqualified.

However, he was quick to add that he was not trying to rock the boat so he and the 249 junta-appointed senators could stay on indefinitely.

He said he simply wanted to see representatives of 20 professional groups elected to the upper chamber without falling under the control of political parties.

Somchai alleged that several candidates who had passed the district and provincial levels of the poll and are contesting at the national level, hold shares in media companies and are active state officials.