Phumtham rejects popularity poll, saying they are not always right

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shrugged off the results of a public opinion survey, saying even popular pollsters like Nida Poll can be wrong.

The poll apparently showed that the ruling Pheu Thai Party was trailing far behind Move Forward in popularity ratings.

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, backed his claim by citing Nida Poll’s prediction on the election of Pathum Thani Provincial CEO on Sunday.

On June 16, Nida Poll of the National Institute of Development Administration predicted that incumbent Khamronwit Thoopkrachang would win the CEO election. It said that 31.87% of the respondents said they would vote for Khamronwit, while 28.68% said they would go for Pheu Thai’s candidate Charn Puangphet.