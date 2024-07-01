Ex-deputy Army commander General Kriangkrai eyes Senate presidency

When asked why he decided to join the senatorial elections, he said he wanted to continue working on national security matters, especially in the southern border provinces.

“As for the perception that I am a ‘senator allied with Anutin’ because of our close friendship, I want to say that he is just a friend. We know each other well and get along, but that’s all. I have many friends in different sectors. Friendships are friendships, and work is work. They must be separated,” he said.

“Anutin congratulated me after learning I was named senator, and there’s nothing unusual about that.”

Anutin, meanwhile, addressed questions regarding his ties with Kriangkrai after people raised suspicions that the Bhumjaithai Party was strategising to take control of the Senate.

“We got to know each other while studying at NDC 61. General Kriangkrai is a friend. As for his candidacy for the Senate presidency, I have nothing to do with it. I have many other friends too. I only learned of General Kriangkrai’s resignation from his advisory position to apply for the Senate,” he said.

