Move Forward to contest elections for CEOs of at least 10 provinces

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Move Forward party-list MP and deputy secretary-general, said the party would contest between 10 to 20 CEO elections.

He said the party had held a seminar on Saturday to train its prospective CEO election candidates.

Natthaphong said Move Forward was not afraid of competition from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which would bank on influence of big-name politicians in the provinces.

He said Move Forward was confident of its popularity and the people’s wish to see changes.