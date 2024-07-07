Move Forward to contest elections for CEOs of at least 10 provinces

SUNDAY, JULY 07, 2024

The main opposition Move Forward Party plans to field candidates for the election of CEOs of at least 10 provincial administrative organisations, the party’s deputy secretary-general said on Sunday.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Move Forward party-list MP and deputy secretary-general, said the party would contest between 10 to 20 CEO elections.

He said the party had held a seminar on Saturday to train its prospective CEO election candidates.

Natthaphong said Move Forward was not afraid of competition from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which would bank on influence of big-name politicians in the provinces.

He said Move Forward was confident of its popularity and the people’s wish to see changes.

Move Forward to contest elections for CEOs of at least 10 provinces

He added that the party would on Monday announce the name of the candidate contesting the Chaiyaphum CEO election.

Adisorn Khownuangsri, chief of the Nonthaburi branch, said the party had selected its candidate for the Nonthaburi CEO election, but it would wait a while before announcing the name.

Adisorn added that some 70 people had applied to run for Nonthaburi Council seats but the party had yet to screen them down to 36 candidates.

Move Forward to contest elections for CEOs of at least 10 provinces

Natthaphong and Adisorn were speaking to reporters at a party seminar held in Nonthaburi on Sunday for party members to exchange their views with Move Forward’s Nonthaburi MPs on the party's policies to push for political changes in the country.
 
 

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy