Move Forward to contest elections for CEOs of at least 10 provinces

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Move Forward party-list MP and deputy secretary-general, said the party would contest between 10 to 20 CEO elections.
He said the party had held a seminar on Saturday to train its prospective CEO election candidates.
Natthaphong said Move Forward was not afraid of competition from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which would bank on influence of big-name politicians in the provinces.
He said Move Forward was confident of its popularity and the people’s wish to see changes.
He added that the party would on Monday announce the name of the candidate contesting the Chaiyaphum CEO election.
Adisorn Khownuangsri, chief of the Nonthaburi branch, said the party had selected its candidate for the Nonthaburi CEO election, but it would wait a while before announcing the name.
Adisorn added that some 70 people had applied to run for Nonthaburi Council seats but the party had yet to screen them down to 36 candidates.
Natthaphong and Adisorn were speaking to reporters at a party seminar held in Nonthaburi on Sunday for party members to exchange their views with Move Forward’s Nonthaburi MPs on the party's policies to push for political changes in the country.