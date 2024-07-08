EC postpones endorsement of new senators indefinitely

The Election Commission (EC)’s seven commissioners remain divided on whether they will endorse senatorial election results, prompting the watchdog to delay the announcement indefinitely.

A source from the EC Office said the commissioners met on Monday from 11am to 1pm but failed to come up with a resolution on whether or not to endorse the 200 election winners.

Initially, the EC was scheduled to announce the 200 winners on July 3 after holding the final round of polls on the national level on June 26.

After being flooded with complaints of alleged vote rigging and collusion, the EC scheduled a meeting on Monday to review the complaints and make a decision on whether or not to endorse the winners.