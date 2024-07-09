Srettha defends 1st year successes amid criticism of govt inaction

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin insisted on Tuesday that his government has achieved a lot in its first year in office and more accomplishments will be seen gradually.

He was responding to claims from several sides, including the opposition and some dissatisfied Pheu Thai MPs, that the government has failed to come up with anything tangible during its first year in office.

Srettha said he was ready to explain his government’s achievements to Pheu Thai MPs during the party meeting on Tuesday at around 3pm.

He added that his government may have trouble communicating with people, which is why the public does not know about its achievements.