Move Forward MP queries Thai Army’s push for huge ‘secret’ budget

A Move Forward Party MP questioned why the military needs a secret budget of up to 4.89 billion baht at a meeting of the House panel vetting the budget bill on Wednesday.

MP Surachate Praweenwongwut asked the panel why the military was allowed 4.89 billion baht as confidential, off-budget funding for fiscal 2025, compared to 660 million baht in fiscal 2024.

He said he had no prejudice against planned military spending, but just wanted the armed forces to clarify what the money would be spent on instead of just saying it is for confidential operations.