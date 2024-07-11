Failed Senate election candidates file complaint against EC

Some failed senatorial candidates filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) against seven Election Commission (EC) members and its secretary-general, accusing them of failing to make the election clean and fair.

The group was led by former assistant National Police chief, Pol Lt-General Khamrob Panyakaew.

Khamrob said he and other failed candidates believe the balloting was not clean or fair, so they decided to take their complaint to the CSD. He said he took action one day after the EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee announced on Wednesday that the EC had voted 5:2 to endorse the 200 new senators.