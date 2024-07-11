Paetongtarn has no plans to pacify Chalerm over his son’s faux pas

After Paetongtarn issued a warning against Wan, Chalerm openly voiced dissatisfaction and said Pheu Thai should expel him as a party member.

In response, Paetongtarn said she had no plans to expel Chalerm, and though she respects him as a senior member of the party, she has no plans to visit him to pacify him.

Wan, meanwhile, resigned as vice public health minister on Wednesday, saying he had no intention to take a stand against the party. He explained that Khamronwit was a close family friend and they had always supported one another.

Plus, he said, he only visited Khamronwit after all election stations were closed, so his visit would not benefit the candidate in any way.

He said he had been summoned by the party’s leader, who was not happy about his visit. So, he said, he would take responsibility for this mistake by resigning from his post at the Public Health Ministry.



