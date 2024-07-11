‘Angel senator’ says her parents paid a price for online campaign against her

Claims on eligibility

Keskamol said she had joined the Senate race as she wanted to express her opinions and suggestions from her experience as a preventive medicine specialist and adviser of the House Committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights.

When asked why she had applied in the freelancer group instead of public health or women, she said it was part of her strategy, as there were many applicants in those groups, especially senior doctors in the public health group.

She confirmed that she had considered it thoroughly before submitting her application, adding that she did not know why the Election Commission (EC) auditors had to be strict on this point.

Regarding her educational background, Keskamol said she had faced such complaints since the district level election. “Officials at Phetchaburi provincial election commission had even summoned me for an inquiry,” she said, adding that she had already submitted documents to the EC and there were no issues so far.

She also refuted netizens’ claims over her education background, saying that she had graduated from California University in the US. She also confirmed that she had done all of the research by herself. The title “professor” from foreign universities cannot be compared to Thai ones, she added.