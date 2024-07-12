Controversy erupts over new Thai senator’s education credentials

On Wednesday, Keskamol defended her credentials on Nation TV, saying she had graduated with a doctorate in Philosophy in Business Administration from California University, an institution she claimed was recognised by the US Department of Education.

She also rejected claims that she had purchased the thesis required for the degree, saying she had done all the research herself. She even presented her degree to the media as proof of authenticity.

Meanwhile, a report on Friday from the Nation Group’s Komchadluek news outlet said that though California University does exist, it does not offer conventional courses. The report also identified two websites linked to the university – californiauniversity.edu.pe and cufce.org – with the first appearing more credible due to its comprehensive content and structure.

The report further said that California University operates from a modest building on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles and its job is to facilitate foreign employment by evaluating educational certificates and issuing American equivalents.

Addressing the controversy, former election commissioner Somchai Srisuthiyakorn said that neither the US nor Thailand officially recognises California University. He specified that only two universities in California – the University of California and California State University – are recognised by both US authorities and Thailand’s Office of the Civil Service Commission.

Separately, a social networker provided details in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on how a degree can be acquired from California University. All people need to do is fill out an application on https://cufce.org/applicationform.htm, pay a US$200 evaluation fee and $40 shipping fee to Thailand.

“Pay only 8,467 baht, and you can become a doctor,” the post read.