15 police generals to help EC probe alleged Senate election fraud

Torsak signed an order on Friday to appoint the 15 senior police officers to help the election watchdog look for scientific evidence in the senatorial election, which ended on June 26.

The EC waited for about two weeks before it endorsed the 200 senators, saying that so far it has no strong evidence to disqualify any winner.

It said it would seek help from the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Special Investigation to assign officers to help it investigate possible manipulation of the election results as alleged by several failed candidates and former senators.

Torsak’s order stated that the EC sent a letter dated July 4 to the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to seek help for the investigations.