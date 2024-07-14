15 police generals to help EC probe alleged Senate election fraud

Torsak signed an order on Friday to appoint the 15 senior police officers to help the election watchdog look for scientific evidence in the senatorial election, which ended on June 26.
The EC waited for about two weeks before it endorsed the 200 senators, saying that so far it has no strong evidence to disqualify any winner.
It said it would seek help from the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Special Investigation to assign officers to help it investigate possible manipulation of the election results as alleged by several failed candidates and former senators.
Torsak’s order stated that the EC sent a letter dated July 4 to the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to seek help for the investigations.
Torsak’s order assigned the following officers as members of the senatorial election investigative team:
- Pol Lt Gen Prachuap Wongsuk, assistant RTP commissioner general and acting deputy commissioner general
- Pol Lt Gen Samran Nualma, assistant RTP commissioner general
- Pol Lt Gen Santi Chainirama, police inspector general
- Pol Maj Gen Noppasilp Poolsawat, deputy commissioner of Metropolitan Police Bureau
- Pol Maj Gen Thiradej Thamsutee, investigation commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau
- Pol Maj Gen Worachart Saenkham, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 1
- Pol Maj Gen Thirachai Chamnarmor, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 2
- Pol Maj Gen Sonthaya Taedaengphet, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 3
- Pol Maj Gen Noppakao Soammanas, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 4
- Pol Maj Gen Worapong Khamlue, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 5
- Pol Maj Gen Sawai Karutphasuk, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 6
- Pol Maj Gen Prasopchai Matsayawanitchakul, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 7
- Pol Maj Gen Naphawut Liamsanguan, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 8
- Pol Maj Gen Samit Cheongsam-ar, investigation commander of Provincial Police Bureau 9
- Pol Maj Gen Chumpol Saksureemongkol, investigation commander in charge of southern border provinces.