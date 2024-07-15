No advisory role for Thaksin just yet, says Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday that he has no plans to appoint paroled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra as an adviser for now.
He was responding to a question from Government House reporters, who sought comments after Thaksin said over the weekend that he would be coming up with tangible solutions for the country once he completes his jail term next month.
Thaksin, who is seen as the patriarch of Pheu Thai Party, which is now led by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn, is currently on parole for his one-year jail term. The sentence is scheduled to be completed next month.
When reporters broached the subject, Srettha said he had not heard what Thaksin said during the weekend.
So, the reporters repeated Thaksin’s comment and asked if he had any plans to give the former premier any advisory roles. To this the PM said: “I have not given it any thought, and we have yet to talk about it.”
Srettha added that his Cabinet was always discussing how to come up with tangible solutions for the country and his government has always given to priority to public benefits.
Shortly after Thaksin was granted parole and allowed to return to his mansion in February, Srettha visited the former premier, saying he had gone to pay his respects.
On Monday, Srettha said he was willing to heed the advice of any of his predecessors on running the country.