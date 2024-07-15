No advisory role for Thaksin just yet, says Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday that he has no plans to appoint paroled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra as an adviser for now.

He was responding to a question from Government House reporters, who sought comments after Thaksin said over the weekend that he would be coming up with tangible solutions for the country once he completes his jail term next month.

Thaksin, who is seen as the patriarch of Pheu Thai Party, which is now led by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn, is currently on parole for his one-year jail term. The sentence is scheduled to be completed next month.