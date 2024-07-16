Coalition leaders boast strength, stability after 3rd dinner meeting

Apart from Thamanat, other core Palang Pracharath members who attended the dinner were Deputy Public Health Minister Santi Promphat, and Deputy Agriculture Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn.

Meanwhile, core members of Pheu Thai were led to the gathering by Srettha and party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra. They included party secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong, and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is the leader of Bhumjaithai party, led party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob and deputy leader Paradorn Prissanananthakul to the dinner.

Core members of the United Thai Nation Party attending the event included Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul and party secretary-general Akanat Promphan. UTNP leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga was not present because he was away overseas.

Chart Thai Pattana Party leader and Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Slipa-archa led party secretary-general Praphat Phothasuthon and party director Nikorn Chammong to the event.

Also attending were Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong from the Prachachart Party and Suwat Liptapanlop, chief adviser of Chart Pattana Party.

Speaking to the press after the event, Anutin said the issue of returning marijuana to the list of controlled narcotics was not discussed during dinner.

“We only talked about the government’s security and what can be done for the best interest of the people,” he added.

Anutin wants marijuana to be kept off the list of Category 5 Narcotics and was reportedly angered by Pheu Thai’s plan to reinstate its status.

Separately, Paetongtarn indicated that her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, may be given a role to play after he completes his jail term in August.

Speaking to reporters after the dinner, Paetongtarn said Thaksin is 75 now, and has accumulated a lot of experience and visions that could benefit the country.



