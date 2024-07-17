Move Forward leader upbeat of victory, but fellow MP disagrees

Chaithawat, however, remained unperturbed, saying the party was doing its duty on the opposition bench as usual and was not worried about losing in court on August 7.

Hence, he said, Move Forward has not prepared any contingency plans in case it was dissolved by the court next month.

Chaithawat went on to say that he was confident because the court had announced on Wednesday that it would also take into account written statements and witness accounts submitted by either the EC or Move Forward.

Hence, he said, he is confident that the court will consider Surapon’s written opinion in defence of the party. He said he has submitted more written arguments and Surapon’s testimony to the court on Tuesday to prove that the party had no intention to overthrow or be hostile towards the monarchy.

Chaithawat said the submitted statements also pointed out that the EC had bypassed the required procedure when it filed the complaint against Move Forward. The argument also cites documents proving to the court that the EC’s filing of the case was unlawful, he said.

The party leader added that he would also draft a closing statement and submit it before the July 24 deadline set by the court.

Chaithawat said that since the House of Representatives is meeting on August 7 and 8, the party has not yet discussed what preparations it will make for the meeting.

However, he said, he will definitely meet the press corps after the House meeting on August 8, when he will be submitting an interpellation against PM Srettha Thavisin.

“See you on August 8. We’ll submit an interpellation against the prime minister and I’ll be there as the opposition leader,” Chaithawat said with a smile.