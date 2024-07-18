Wan has joined another party, not Bhumjaithai, says Anutin

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that former Pheu Thai member Wan Yubamrung has joined a new party, but it isn’t his party.

“I’ve heard that Wan has applied for membership with a party, but I don’t know which one. You must ask Wan,” Anutin said.

The Bhumjaithai Party leader was responding to a reporter’s question on whether his party would take Wan into its fold if he applied.

Wan formally resigned from Pheu Thai Party on Monday after he was reprimanded by party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra for showing support to an arch-rival. Wan had visited Pol Lt-General Kamrongwit Thoopkrajang who was contesting against Pheu Thai candidate Chan Puangpetch at the Pathum Thani CEO election on June 30.