ISOC denies using Israeli Pegasus spyware to track Thai activists

The ISOC spokesman, Maj-General Winthai Suvari, held a press conference to deny the allegations a day after iLaw, a legal rights organisation, raised the allegations with the standing House committee on national security, border affairs, and national strategies and reform.

Winthai said the ISOC had learned of the complaint filed by iLaw to the House panel, which is chaired by opposition Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome. He said the ISOC had checked and did not find any of its agencies had ever used the Pegasus spyware to spy on Thai individuals or any organisation.

Winthai insisted that the ISOC was operating within its role and authority provided by the law and by respecting the people’s rights and freedom.