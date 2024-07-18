ISOC denies using Israeli Pegasus spyware to track Thai activists

The ISOC spokesman, Maj-General Winthai Suvari, held a press conference to deny the allegations a day after iLaw, a legal rights organisation, raised the allegations with the standing House committee on national security, border affairs, and national strategies and reform.
Winthai said the ISOC had learned of the complaint filed by iLaw to the House panel, which is chaired by opposition Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome. He said the ISOC had checked and did not find any of its agencies had ever used the Pegasus spyware to spy on Thai individuals or any organisation.
Winthai insisted that the ISOC was operating within its role and authority provided by the law and by respecting the people’s rights and freedom.
On Wednesday, iLaw, which focuses on the legal aspects of democracy and the constitution, filed the complaint with the House panel, calling for a probe against alleged breach of basic human rights by the ISOC.
Yingcheep Atchayanon, manager of the iLaw, alleged that iLaw found that 35 Thai students, political activists, NGO officials, academics and politicians had their smartphones infected with Pegasus spyware to steal information on the phones.
Yingcheep said the spyware was developed by NSO Group from Israel and was sold only on government-to-government basis as a tool to fight terrorism.
In his complaint, Yingcheep cited a recent report from Citizen Lab, an interdisciplinary research lab at the Mung School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, which found links and connections between a Thai agency using the name “ISOC” with the NSO Group.
Yingcheep said the Pegasus spyware was a powerful tool, as it could be used to control the smartphone for eavesdropping and for tracking individuals.
He alleged that the ISOC had severely violated basic human rights by using Pegasus to spy on the 35 Thais.
Rangsiman said he would put iLaw’s complaint on his panel’s agenda as soon as possible and would summon the ISOC officials to testify.