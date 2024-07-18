3 failed senatorial candidates lose bid to annul results

In its decision on Thursday, the election division reasoned that Khamrop could not be a plaintiff in this case because he would be violating the double jeopardy principle or participating in repeated proceedings, which is prohibited by court trial procedures.

Khamrop had previously filed a similar lawsuit with another failed candidate, Prayud Saenwirat, but the court had rejected this lawsuit on grounds that the power to file such a suit only lay with the EC, not the candidates.

The court added that Jirat and Natthanan were not in a position to file the lawsuit either as it was the EC’s job to decide if there were any irregularities in the election or not.

The court said if the EC suspected fraud or collusion, it would be the one to turn to the court and seek annulment of the election results.

Based on these facts, the election court decided to reject the three failed candidates’ request to issue an injunction to suspend the Senate election’s results.

