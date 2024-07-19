Amid upcoming court verdicts, political waters are astir again

If the Move Forward Party is dissolved, only 30-40 out of its 148 MPs are expected to join other parties, which means no party will have a clear majority to be able to form a government on its own.

The Pheu Thai Party, with its 142 seats, remains stable. Thus, any plans to buy out Move Forward MPs will likely be abandoned, especially since the ruling coalition parties are not supporting "Uncle”, making any shifts in the political landscape almost impossible.

But in the next 1-2 months, political bargaining from coalition parties will become more evident.

If Srettha is disqualified by the Constitutional Court, leading to his removal from office, a new round of political negotiations and realignments will begin immediately.

During the run-up to the verdict, Pheu Thai as the leading coalition party, must play it safe and step back to listen to coalition partners' demands. Similarly, coalition parties might seize this moment to push their agenda.

The Bhumjaithai Party, as the second-largest party, in particular, will play a major role. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the head of Bhumjaithai, has already struck a discordant by expressing concerns over the government’s move to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic.

"I have explained to the prime minister and Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai that Bhumjaithai has concerns. There is still much information and studies to consider before making a decision to reclassify cannabis," said Anutin.