PM gets a thumbs up from the public in media survey

Commenting on the survey, which was published on Sunday, Pheu Thai party-list MP Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj said the result proved that people have witnessed Srettha’s commitment to driving Thailand’s economy forward by accelerating disbursement of the fiscal 2024 budget worth 3.48 trillion baht.

She also asked the government to continue stimulating the economy, especially the 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme for which people will be invited to register on August 1.

“This survey reflects people’s acceptance of the government and readiness to support Srettha as the top politician,” she said.