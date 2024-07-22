PM gets a thumbs up from the public in media survey

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been voted the country’s favourite politician in a survey conducted by media outlet Line Today.
The incumbent PM led the monthly survey conducted between July 1 and 20 with 8,742 points or 40.13%. Adviser to Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat came in second place with 7,427 points or 34.09% and Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sreeon took third place with 1,966 points or 9.02%.
Commenting on the survey, which was published on Sunday, Pheu Thai party-list MP Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj said the result proved that people have witnessed Srettha’s commitment to driving Thailand’s economy forward by accelerating disbursement of the fiscal 2024 budget worth 3.48 trillion baht.
She also asked the government to continue stimulating the economy, especially the 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme for which people will be invited to register on August 1.
“This survey reflects people’s acceptance of the government and readiness to support Srettha as the top politician,” she said.
The results of the survey are as follows: