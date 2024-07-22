PM gets a thumbs up from the public in media survey

MONDAY, JULY 22, 2024

Srettha wins just over 40 per cent of the vote for his efforts to boost the economy, pushing MFP adviser Pita into second place

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been voted the country’s favourite politician in a survey conducted by media outlet Line Today.

The incumbent PM led the monthly survey conducted between July 1 and 20 with 8,742 points or 40.13%. Adviser to Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat came in second place with 7,427 points or 34.09% and Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sreeon took third place with 1,966 points or 9.02%.

Commenting on the survey, which was published on Sunday, Pheu Thai party-list MP Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj said the result proved that people have witnessed Srettha’s commitment to driving Thailand’s economy forward by accelerating disbursement of the fiscal 2024 budget worth 3.48 trillion baht.

She also asked the government to continue stimulating the economy, especially the 10,000 baht digital wallet scheme for which people will be invited to register on August 1.

“This survey reflects people’s acceptance of the government and readiness to support Srettha as the top politician,” she said.

The results of the survey are as follows:

  • Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin: 8,742 points or 40.13% 
  • Adviser to Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat: 7,427 points or 34.09% 
  • Democrat Party leader Chalermchai Sreeon: 1,966 points or 9.02%
  • Move Forward party-list MP Sirikanya Tansakun: 565 points or 2.59% 
  • Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin: 479 points or 2.2%
  • Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga:  471 points or 2.16 %  
  • PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai:  204 points or 0.94% 
  • Adviser to Democrat Party leader Mongkolkit Suksintharanon: 191 points or 0.88%
  • Former House speaker Chuan Leekpai: 190 points or 0.87%
  • Move Forward party-list MP Rangsiman Rome: 182 points or 0.84%

 

