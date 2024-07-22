Move Forward prepares contingency plans in case of dissolution

Move Forward Party (MFP) is reportedly getting ready for a possible dissolution over a Constitutional Court case related to its push to amend Thailand’s draconian lese majeste law.

The court is scheduled to issue a verdict on August 7.

Reports say that the party leaders have made preparations for both positive and negative outcomes of the case, though it is generally believed that the verdict will be in favour of the party. This belief is based on the fact that the Election Commission (EC)’s petition process could have been questionable.