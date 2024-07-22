Move Forward prepares contingency plans in case of dissolution

Move Forward Party (MFP) is reportedly getting ready for a possible dissolution over a Constitutional Court case related to its push to amend Thailand’s draconian lese majeste law.
The court is scheduled to issue a verdict on August 7.
Reports say that the party leaders have made preparations for both positive and negative outcomes of the case, though it is generally believed that the verdict will be in favour of the party. This belief is based on the fact that the Election Commission (EC)’s petition process could have been questionable.
The EC filed a petition accusing the party of violating the political party act through its push to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law.
The EC based its complaint on the Constitutional Court’s earlier ruling that election campaigns in which the party and its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat pledged to amend Article 112 amounted to attempts to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.
Meanwhile, reports indicate the party is also prepared if the outcome is unfavourable. MFP leaders have said that they will not form a new party called “New Step” as previously rumoured, but will adopt a model similar to when the Future Forward Party was dissolved. Then, the party members shifted to the Phuengluang Party, which later became the Move Forward Party.
Meanwhile, negotiations with other parties are underway and leaders say party members will later vote on keeping the new alliance’s existing name or give it a new one.
However, sources from MFP refused to disclose which party they were in talks with, saying that premature revelation could draw undue attention. This precaution follows a previous incident when a party name was invalidated due to a minor error in the reporting of finances, which resulted in the party’s dissolution.
As for the new party leader, if Move Forward does get dissolved, there is no guarantee that a prominent politician with a doctoral degree and an impressive profile will take over, sources say. The person in question is believed to be a close friend of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the chairman of the Progressive Movement and former leader of the Future Forward Party.
The selection of a new party leader will require a voting process, and many MPs have said they already have a person in mind, only saying this individual is a party MP.