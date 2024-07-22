No sign of respite for lese majeste offenders, govt stance shows

Most political parties, except opposition leader Move Forward, are likely to oppose including Article 112 violation in the offences eligible for pardon under a proposed amnesty bill.

According to a survey conducted by The Nation’s Political Desk, most parties have clearly said they will not back the granting of pardon to lese majeste offenders.

Even the ruling Pheu Thai Party is reluctant to include the violation of the Criminal Code’s Article 112 as an offence that can be absolved.

The party clearly fears political backlash and accusations of conflict of interest because its patriarch, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, is also facing a lese majeste charge.