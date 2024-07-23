Phumtham downplays speculation over Anutin-Thaksin golf game

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s game of golf with former PM Thaksin Shinawatra was just a game and had no political significance.

He was responding to reporters’ questions on Tuesday about the photos shared online of Bhumjaithai leader Anutin and Thaksin, patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, at Anutin’s Rancho Charnee Resort near Khao Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima.

A Thai journalist had posted the photos on her Facebook page on Monday, asking if this meeting would lead to a “Khao Yai declaration”.

“There’s nothing like the Khao Yai declaration,” Phumtham said with a chuckle. “They simply went there to play golf, sing and eat together.”